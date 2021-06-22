Georgia agency probes officer-involved shooting

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is probing an officer-involved shooting following an hours-long standoff with a suspect accused of shooting his son five times.

Newnan Police responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to a shooting and found 27-year-old Isaiah Smith lying in the yard of a neighbor’s house with multiple gunshot wounds.

News outlets report he told officers that he was shot by his father, 48-year-old Steve Richard Pete Smith, who was still in the house. After a nearly five-hour negotiation, Steve Smith surrendered but was shot in the leg after making a sudden move.

No officers were injured.

GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said Newnan police are investigating the initial shooting. The GBI is conducting an investigation into the deputy’s use of force.