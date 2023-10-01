GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Smith State Prison correctional officer died Sunday after being attacked by an inmate, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC).

Officials said Officer Robert Clark was escorting Layton Lester and another inmate from the dining hall when Lester assaulted Clark from behind with a homemade weapon. The other inmate stepped in to help Clark but was also injured by Lester.

Both Officer Clark and the inmate who assisted were transported to local hospitals. Clark succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Meanwhile, the inmate remains hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” said GDC Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months.”

According to the GDC, Lester will be charged with Clark’s death as well as the assault of the inmate.

Clark had been working at Smith State Prison since April. He was 42 years old.