SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert Saturday for a resident of Coastal Transitional Center.

GDC says 29-year-old Willie Kurtz did not return to the center from his place of work in Savannah. Kurtz is described as a black male standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees Kurtz should not approach and is asked to call 478-992-5111.

