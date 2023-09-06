GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous after a woman was shot at a gas station earlier this week.

On Sept. 4, police responded to Parker’s Gas Station on Altama Avenue around 10 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found that a woman, later identified as Patrice Fairell, had been shot in the arm as she was driving away from the gas station.

Fairell was flown to Shands Hospital for further treatment of her injuries.

The victim identified the shooter as Dundra Merrell, 32, who fled the scene as a passenger in a blue Dodge Charger.

Merrell faces the following charges: Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, and Felony Aggravated Assault – Family Violence Act.

Police are actively searching for Merrell and are asking the public to come forward with any information in regards to the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Stagner at 912-554-7556 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.