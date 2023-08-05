GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) is investigating an overnight shooting.

At about 12:57 A.M., on Saturday, the GCPD responded to shots fired call in the Glynn Place Mall parking lot, near Side Pokkets Sports Bar and Billiard Hall.

Upon arrival, officers found numerous vehicles in the parking lot damaged by gunfire, but there were no injuries reported.

GCPD Detectives of the Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Technicians were onsite to interview witnesses and process the scene.

According to GCPD, the gunfire appears to have resulted from a verbal altercation in the parking lot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, contact Silent Witness at

(912) 264-1333.