WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) — A juvenile correctional officer in Waycross allowed kids to fight which resulted in the death of a kid.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Thomas Hicks, 30, was present and allowed kids to participate in a “fight game” at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center. One kid was killed during a fight on the morning of Aug. 9.

The child was found unresponsive and was taken to Memorial Health where he later died.

GBI charged Hicks with second-degree murder, two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and one count of violation of oath of office. GBI arrested Hicks Tuesday evening and booked him into the Ware County Jail.