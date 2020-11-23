GBI, Vidalia Police investigate weekend murder

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – A joint investigation is underway in Vidalia after a person was found dead in his vehicle this weekend.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, the Vidalia Police Department responded to the Circle K at 101 E North St. on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a male seated in a vehicle with injuries. He died at the scene.

His name is not being released pending next-of-kin notification.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist Vidalia Police in the ongoing investigation. The police department says it is investigating this incident as murder.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is encouraged to call the Vidalia Police Department Investigative Services Division at 912-537-4123, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 912-386-4480.