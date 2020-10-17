GBI seeks suspect in Coffee County shooting investigation

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is attempting to locate a shooting suspect in Coffee County Saturday.

The GBI says it received a request from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday to help with an aggravated assault and shooting investigation. On the same day at 10 p.m., the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to 127 Green Oak Street in reference to a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Montel Jackson suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville, where is in stable condition.

According to the GBI, on Saturday, agents and CCSO investigators secured arrest warrants for 28-year-old Kadeem Rashad Williams, of Douglas. The warrants are for Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Regional Office in Douglas, GA at (912) 389-4103.