WATCH: GBI reviewing additional surveillance video in Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CNN/WJXT) – Newly released video in the investigation into the February shooting death of 25-year old Ahmaud Arbery appears to show him at a construction site.

The video above shows what some believe is Arbery walking into a home under construction. He appears to look around and walk out.

Shortly after this, Arbery was stopped and shot while running by Travis and Greg McMichael.

WJXT reporter Kelly Wiley learned of other videos showing Arbery on Thursday from the same attorney who released the video of the shooting. She tracked down the property owner to get the surveillance footage.

“We searched to try to figure out how to get in touch with the property owner and if there’s really worthy surveillance video showing him at that construction property,” Wiley said.

The property owner shared numerous videos of what all appear to be the same man walking through the home that date as far back as October 2019.

The GBI, the homeowner and Arbery’s attorney have yet to confirm that the man in the above videos is indeed Arbery. Arbery’s family has said it is him.

The question now is whether the new video played a role in both the initial Glenn County investigation, where charges were not filed against the McMichaels, as well as the following GBI investigation where felony murder charges were filed.

The GBI issued a statement addressing the new video footage on Saturday.

“There are reports circulating of additional video footage being reviewed by the GBI as a part of the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation,” the GBI said in the statement. “We are indeed reviewing additional video footage and photographs as part of the active case. It is important to note that this footage was reviewed at the beginning of the GBI investigation and before the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael.”

The McMichaels are currently in custody on murder and aggravated assault charges. Meanwhile, video of the shooting has gone viral, prompting widespread outrage.