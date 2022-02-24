BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A neighbor clearing out a garage in a Brunswick neighborhood Wednesday afternoon came across possible grenades, according to police.

He had been cleaning the garage of a recently deceased neighbor around 3:30 p.m. when he made the discovery, the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) explained.

GCPD officers and Glynn County Fire Rescue responded to the Blythe Island Drive residence to investigate the suspicious devices.

via @Glynn_Police on Twitter

via @Glynn_Police on Twitter

via @Glynn_Police on Twitter

via @Glynn_Police on Twitter

Based on the devices’ appearance and the deceased neighbor’s past employment and hobbies, GCPD said they decided to request help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team.

“GBI EOD was able to successfully neutralize the item without injury or property damage using a controlled explosive charge,” the police department stated.