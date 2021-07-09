GBI investigates deadly Statesboro shooting as triple homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a deadly shooting in Bulloch County as a triple homicide, the agency said Friday.

An autopsy performed by a GBI Medical Examiner indicates the cause and manner of death for all three victims as homicide by gunshot.

The GBI says the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s Office was dispatched Sunday evening to a call at Lundy’s Trailer Park off of Miller Street Extension in Statesboro in reference to a female gunshot victim.

“It’s very alarming to us, the sheriff’s office and police department. We have some domestic situations and we do have some violent crime, but this is very alarming, very concerning,” said Cpt. Todd Hutchins of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

BCSO deputies discovered Brittany Sneed Mack, 35, on a back porch suffering from suspected gunshot wounds. Authorities discovered two deceased gunshot victims inside the home, identified as Travis Sneed, 37, and Kristina Soles, 37.

The GBI has released few details surrounding the case. No word on any suspects at this time.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Bulloch County Sheriff‘s office at 912–764–8888 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912–871–1121.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published July 5