GBI: Multi-county chase ends in fatal shooting by trooper

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a state trooper fatally shot a man who fired at the officers that chased his speeding car through three counties.

Troup County deputies saw a BMW speeding on Interstate 185 on Tuesday afternoon. The driver, identified as Kevin Caldwell of Sharpsburg, kept going when deputies tried to stop him.

The chase continued southbound into Harris County. Caldwell got off the highway in Muscogee County. He collided with a Toyota Corolla at the base of the exit ramp in Columbus.

Caldwell then shot at officers with a handgun. A state trooper fired back and struck the 33-year-old multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.