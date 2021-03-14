GBI: Man seriously injured in shooting with GSP in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to a shooting in Bulloch County involving the Georgia State Patrol.

Details are limited at this time, but one man is seriously injured, according to the GBI.

No troopers have been injured.

GSP requested the agency to assist in the investigation. A spokesperson says an update will be issued as more details are gathered.

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 16 near exit 132 for Ash Branch Church Road as law enforcement remains on scene.

