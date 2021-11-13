GBI issues alert for 5 inmates that escaped from Pulaski County prison

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) issued an alert for five inmates that escaped from a Pulaski County prison Saturday morning.

GBI says all the inmates have a violent history and two are murder suspects. Police say the inmates drove off in a white 2015 Kia Sedona Van with the Georgia tag CMP8628.

Photo of Tyree Williams provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Photo of Lewis Wendell Evans provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Photo of Brandon Pooler provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Photo of Tyree Mantan Jackson provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Photo of Dennis Penix Jr. provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI identified the five inmates as Tyree Williams, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, Tyree Mantan Jackson and Dennis Penix Jr. No further details were released.

Police urge anyone who sees them call 9-1-1 and do not approach the car.