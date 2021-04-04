Man dies in Savannah Police custody, GBI investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a man’s death that occurred while in custody with the Savannah Police Department.

A 60-year-old man died while at police headquarters. His identity is currently being withheld during an ongoing investigation, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) said.

The elderly man was brought in for questioning regarding an alleged aggravated assault investigation. He was left alone in an interview room and officers later found him suffering from injuries sustained by an object he had, police said.

The officers tried to save his life but he succumbed to his injuries.

All involved personnel has been placed on administrative leave and the GBI has taken over the investigation of the in-custody death, which police said is standard procedure.