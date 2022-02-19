GBI investigating overnight officer-involved shooting on White Bluff Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation(GBI) is investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting on Savannah’s Southside.

According to a statement from the Savannah Police Department, the GBI has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 9000 block of White Bluff Road.

Police say an adult male sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI has taken over the investigation.

WSAV News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.