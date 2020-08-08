GBI investigating officer involved shooting incident with minors in Waycross

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened on Saturday in Waycross.

According to the GBI, preliminary information shows that at 8 a.m., an officer with the Waycross Police Department saw a traffic violation at the intersection of Howe and Brunell Streets. The officer tried to get the license plate information.

As the car approached the area of Walters and Greenwood Street, three minors, ages 9, 12, and 14, got out of the vehicle and ran off while the car came to a stop.

A second officer responded to the scene while the first officer followed the three minors in his car.

As the second officer began to approach the vehicle from the front, the vehicle drove towards him. The officer fired multiple times at the car. Two male juveniles, age 15 and 16, got out of the car while it was still in drive. The car came to a stop further up the road.

The GBI says there was an altercation between the second officer and the 15-year-old male. The juvenile was eventually secured in handcuffs and was then treated by EMS for minor injuries.

The first responding officer came back to the initial scene of the traffic stop after hearing gunshots.

The GBI says the three minors who ran from the car went home.

No officers were injured during the incident, and the GBI is still investigating.