Savannah man dead in officer-involved shooting, GBI investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Savannah left a 36-year-old man dead.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said officers pulled a car over the driver drove through a stop sign on E. Bolton Street around 9:30 p.m. Officers and the driver were talking outside of the car while the passenger of the car remained inside, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI),

GBI said the passenger was moving around after officers asked him to remain still and show his hands. The passenger, Maurice Mincey, refused to do so and got out of the vehicle and then pointed a firearm at officers, GBI said.

Officers shot Mincey and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the officers were not injured and called in the GBI to investigate the shooting.

Mayor Van Johnson tweeted that he was praying for everyone involved.

ALERT – @SavPolice officer-involved shooting in the 1100 block of Bolton Street, just east of Waters Avenue. Per protocol, @GBI_GA called in to take over and investigate the case from this point. Prayers for all involved. — Mayor Van Johnson (@MayorJohnsonSAV) July 18, 2021

Alderman Detric Leggett said Mincey was a “young man who was beloved in the community,” and that “emotions are very high” at the scene. The shooting occurred in Leggett’s district. Leggett was live on Facebook at the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Leggett said he was told at the time by witnesses that they believed Mincey was unarmed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.