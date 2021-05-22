GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Adel

ADEL, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Tony Street about a stolen car around 2:15 a.m.

According to the GBI, Steve Newsome, 31, struck a female officer multiple times before Newsome ran a short distance and was shot multiple times as well. The officer is in stable condition.

Officers administered CPR until EMS arrived. Newsome died on the scene, GBI said. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

GBI asks anyone with information to call the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224.