CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after an inmate’s death at the Chatham County jail early Friday morning.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, a unit officer found Lloyd James, 41, unresponsive in his cell around 5:15 a.m. Medical staff, EMS, and officers attempted lifesaving measures, but James was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital.

James had been booked at the Chatham County Detention Center since Oct. 2021 on several charges including burglary, drug possession, and gang activity.

The GBI has taken over the investigation.