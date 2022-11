BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested by the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into the death of a 35-year-old inmate.

According to the GBI, Rethia Pennington, 35, of Callahan, Fl was found deceased in her cell on November 29.

Police have not released any details related to the cause of death.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will complete an autopsy on Pennington.