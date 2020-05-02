GBI investigating homicide in Rincon Saturday

The GBI and the Rincon Police Department are investigating the death of 32-year-old Peter Gregory Hamilton as a homicide.

Officials say just after 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to 7th Street in response to a possible deceased person. A crime scene was established and GBI was called.

Investigators identified 32-year-old Peter Gregory Hamilton as the victim. Hamilton’s cause of death will be released once the autopsy is complete.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the GBI at 912-871-1121 or RPD at 912-862-5200.