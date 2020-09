BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting at the request of the Brunswick Police Department.

The GBI released some information Saturday night. The agency says one man is dead and no officers are injured.

More information is expected to be released on Sunday.

Brunswick PD OIS:

• One man is deceased.

• No officers are injured.

• Agents continue to work to gather

