GBI investigating Ellabell shooting that left 2 dead

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a shooting that happened in Ellabell on Saturday.

According to the GBI, at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a shooting that happened at 323 Murchinson Road.

Deputies found 20-year-old Zachariah Jones, Jr., of Riverdale, dead as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Tyree Dixon, 21, of Ellabell, was also found and taken to Memorial Health in Savannah, where he died as a result of his injuries received during the shooting.

Michael Dixon, 35, of Ellabell, was also taken to Memorial Health. He was treated for a gunshot wound and released.

The bodies of Jones and Tyree Dixon were transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-653-3800 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 912-871-1121.