GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to investigate a homicide in Guyton.

On Saturday morning, Guyton police responded to the 300 block of Brogdon Road after reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single victim at the scene.

Officers called the GBI in for assistance. The GBI is currently leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for details.