Evans County high-speed chase ends in deadly officer-involved shooting

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) — A high-speed chase led to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Evans County Friday night.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), 29-year-old Ramone Dwight sped away from a license checkpoint on highways 129 and 169, while shooting at law enforcement.

Dwight then led police on a high-speed chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. He lost control of his car, off of Ponderosa Road and Firetower Road in Claxton.

GBI says he got out and kept shooting at officers. An Evans County Deputy and a Hagan police officer fired back and struck Dwight. He died on the way to the hospital.

No officers were injured, but a woman was thrown from Dwight’s car during the chase and suffered minor injuries.

GBI continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting and will perform an autopsy on Dwight’s body at its crime lab in Pooler.