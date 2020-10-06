GBI investigating after possible remains of missing man found in Claxton

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a missing person case in Evans County.

On Sept. 30, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist with an investigation into 69-year-old Leon Mayner, of Claxton, who had been missing since July 7. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mayner disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

On Oct. 5, skeletal remains were found in a field across from Lovett Mobile Home Park in Claxton. This was near the location that Mayner was last seen.

The GBI says that evidence found at the scene indicates that the remains are Mayner. At this point, the cause of death is unknown. The remains will be sent to the GBI crime lab for analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to the call the GBI Regional Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.