GBI: Law enforcement had ‘several’ encounters with subject before fatal Evans Co. shooting

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking into the circumstances leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Evans County.

According to the GBI, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday requested the agency to investigate the incident between a deputy — who has not been identified — and Yassin Mohamad.

The agency says that in the hours leading up to the shooting, law enforcement and EMS had been in contact with 47-year-old Mohamed several times.

In one instance “just prior to” the shooting, the GBI says Mohamed attacked both an officer and an ambulance with a pipe.

“He was detained for a short time by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and later released,” the agency stated.

When asked why Mohamed was released after apparently attacking an officer, GBI Public Affairs Deputy Director Natalie Ammons stated: “This is a part of the active investigation.”

“We hope to be able to provide an update regarding this at some point,” she continued.

The GBI says just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a deputy was dispatched to SR-169 and Archie Mitchell Road in Claxton in reference to a male who was on foot in the middle of the road, later identified as Mohamed.

When the deputy tried to make contact with him, the GBI says Mohamed fled and an altercation ensued. During the altercation, Mohamed picked up several rocks and threw them at the deputy, hitting him once.

The agency says Mohamed then charged the deputy with a larger rock, at which point the deputy discharged his firearm, shooting the 47-year-old.

Mohamed was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the GBI, preliminary autopsy results indicate Mohamed died from gunshot wounds.

The deputy was not seriously injured during the incident.

The GBI says the agency will continue its independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting, and then the case will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.