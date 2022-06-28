TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Toombs County that injured a man.

GBI said no deputies were injured.

Toombs County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on Rodney Stanley Road in Lyons, Georgia to arrest Rabul Valdez Jr. The 38-year-old had outstanding warrants.

GBI says Valdez raised a gun at one of the deputies when they entered the home, prompting one to shoot him. Valdez dropped the gun, picked it back up and then barricaded himself inside for more than 4 hours.

Valdez eventually gave himself up and he was taken to the Toombs County jail.

GBI continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.