GBI identifies man shot dead after reportedly charging SPD officer with weapons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities have identified a man shot dead by an officer on Saturday at a Savannah homeless camp.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the deceased man has been identified as Oldrich Fejfar, 67. The agency previously stated it’s believed he was from California.

The incident unfolded around 8:30 a.m. Saturday near a homeless encampment located by Fulton and Navajo roads.

Savannah Police Department (SPD) officers were called to the scene by landowners who requested that homeless individuals be removed from private property.

According to GBI, officers arrived on the scene and approached a tent from which Fejfar exited “in an aggressive manner.” He was instructed by police to drop a razor knife and another sharp object he was holding but failed to drop the weapons, the agency stated.

Two officer retreated to a safe location but one officer was unable to and was “backed into an area.”

GBI reported Fejfar charged toward the officer who eventually shot his weapon. Fejfar was pronounced dead at the scene.

That same day, SPD requested the GBI to investigate the shooting. Once complete, the agency will submit its findings to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review.