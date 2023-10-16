CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Camden County on Monday after being asked by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

From preliminary information, at about 7:30 a.m., a Camden County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 95 Northbound, just south of Mile Marker 9.

The driver of the car, Leonard Allan Cure, 53, got out of the car at the deputy’s request.

Cure complied with the officer’s commands until he learned that he was under arrest.

According to GBI, after not complying with the deputy’s requests, the deputy tased Cure.

Cure then assaulted the deputy, which led the deputy to use the taser for a second time and an ASP baton; however, Cure still did not comply.

The deputy pulled out his gun and shot Cure.

EMT’s treated Cure, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation.

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 80th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.