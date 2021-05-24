GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting of a man at an Athens park.

The incident occurred on May 23 around 11 a.m. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department asked GBI to investigate the incident, GBI said.

Juan Joseph Daniele Castellano, 38, hijacked a car at gunpoint in Walker Park, according to ACCPD. Castellano got out of the car with a long gun and shouted demands at officers. Officers say he was non-compliant after asked to surrender and gunfire was exchanged, GBI said.

Castellano died on the scene and his body was transferred to the GBI Crime Lab to perform an autopsy.

Castellano is suspected of carjacking, armed robbery and threatening park attendees, including children, in the park minutes before the shooting, GBI said. The investigation is ongoing.