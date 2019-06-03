GBI investigates fatal fire at Port Wentworth home

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say a man was found dead inside a Port Wentworth home following a fire on Friday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says their agents were requested by the Port Wentworth Fire Department with the death investigation at 118 Berrien Drive around 3 p.m.

Earlier that day, the department extinguished a house fire and found the remains of an individual believed to be 51-year-old Rodney Mark Edwards, who resided at the address.

The Chatham County Coroner pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

The GBI says the cause of the death is not known at this time, but no foul play has been noted in their investigation.

The agency says Edwards’ body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the GBI Statesboro office at 912-871-1121.