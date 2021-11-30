GBI investigates death of 10-month-old child in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says it’s investigating the death of a 10-month-old child in Claxton.

The boy’s mother’s boyfriend brought the unresponsive child to Evans Memorial Hospital at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the GBI. Hospital staff tried to save the baby’s life but was unsuccessful.

A few hours later, Evans County Sheriff, Mac Edwards asked GBI agents in Statesboro to aid in the investigation. The GBI will perform an autopsy at its crime lab in Pooler, Ga.

No further details were released and the investigation is ongoing. GBI urges anyone with information to call 912-871-1121, 1-800-597-8477 or submit a tip online.