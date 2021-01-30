GBI investigates deadly home invasion in Glennville

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help investigate the death of an 88-year-old man in Glennville.

According to GBI Special Agent in Charge John Durden, Bobby Kicklighter was found dead in his home on Pinewood Lane around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. A family member made the discovery after receiving a notification from Kicklighter’s home security system.

Durden said it appears Kicklighter was shot dead, but there is no clear motive at this time.

“This is a home invasion, one of the most serious crimes you can have,” said Durden, adding, “It looks like a genuine home invasion, where somebody entered somebody’s house — an elderly person at that — and just killed them. And so it requires all the resources we can provide at this time.”

The family member said they checked in with Kicklighter on Friday. The 88-year-old lived alone after the death of his wife, Betty, last year.

“Mr. Kicklighter was a kind and beloved friend to all who knew him. He loved and served his country, his family, his church, and his community,” reads a post from the Glennville-Tattnall Museum where Kicklighter served on the Board of Trustees. “Today has been one of the most tragic and heartbreaking days in Glennville’s history.”

Durden said the GBI is still very early on in the investigation.

“It may develop today and tomorrow,” he added. “But right now, we just need the public’s help with any information they can provide.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6778, the Glennville Police Department at 912-654-2103, or the GBI at 912-871-1121.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), on the GBI website or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Durden said an autopsy will be performed by Monday at the latest.