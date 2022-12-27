CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a fatal Christmas Day shooting in Claxton.

Officials said 31-year-old Marvin Smith, of Hagan, Georgia, was found shot multiple times in the yard of the 300 block of East James Street just after 12:30 a.m.

An Evans County Sheriff’s Office deputy had heard gunfire in the area and responded to the scene, the GBI said.

Officers and EMS administered aid to Smith, but he died on the scene. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

At this time, no arrests have been made, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the GBI at 912-871-1121 or the Claxton Police Department at 912-739-2121. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), on the GBI’s website, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Claxton Police Department requested the GBI to assist with the death investigation.