GBI investigates after officer fires weapon outside metro Atlanta school

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that took place at the Lithonia High School parking lot Thursday.
According to the DeKalb County School District, one of the school’s police officers discharged a weapon during the “disturbance.”
No students were injured, officials say.
Citing a DeKalb County police source, WXIA reports there is a suspect in custody in the incident.
The GBI was called in to investigate on behalf of the district’s Department of Public Safety.
“The safety and well-being of DCSD students and staff remains a top priority,” the school district stated.
Lithonia High School is located in eastern DeKalb County in the Atlanta metropolitan area.