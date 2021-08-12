GBI investigates after officer fires weapon outside metro Atlanta school

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that took place at the Lithonia High School parking lot Thursday.

According to the DeKalb County School District, one of the school’s police officers discharged a weapon during the “disturbance.”

No students were injured, officials say.

Citing a DeKalb County police source, WXIA reports there is a suspect in custody in the incident.

The GBI was called in to investigate on behalf of the district’s Department of Public Safety.

“The safety and well-being of DCSD students and staff remains a top priority,” the school district stated.

Lithonia High School is located in eastern DeKalb County in the Atlanta metropolitan area.