BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the death of a 29-year-old from Baxley.

A GBI spokesperson said the body of Lennal Dasher was found around 4:30 a.m. Friday near James Drive in Baxley. Someone called 911 to report the discovery to the Baxley Police Department.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding Dasher’s death are limited at this time.

The GBI said Dasher’s body will be taken to the agency’s medical examiner’s office in Pooler for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Meanwhile, anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call Baxley Police at 912-367-8305 or the GBI at 912-389-4103.

Information can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at this link or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.