GBI investigates an officer involved shooting linked to a homicide investigation

VIDALIA, Ga (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigate an officer involved shooting and homicide investigation in Montgomery County.

According to GBI, Montgomery County Deputies responded to a shooting call Sunday afternoon at 1316 Joe Hilton Road in Vidalia.

At the residence, deputies made contact with John Fountain. Fountain ignored the deputies’ commands to step away from multiple firearms he was standing near. While talking with Fountain, a deputy observed the body of a female on the ground behind a table near Fountain. Fountain picked up one of the firearms and ignored deputies’ commands to put it down. Officials say a deputy opened fire on Fountain. Fountain was airlifted for medical treatment.

Deputies determined the body was Alice Faye Humphrey. Humphrey lived at the location with Fountain. The cause of Humphrey’s death is pending an autopsy.

Both the homicide and the officer involved shooting investigations are on-going.

