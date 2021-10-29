GBI: Glennville drug investigation leads to arrest

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced the arrest of a Reidsville man linked to a drug investigation in Glennville.

Authorities arrested James Anthony Hackett Jr., 30, on charges including Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of Firearm During the Commission of Felony.

GBI says the Glennville Police Department initiated the investigation and were assisted by GBI’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) and Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials seized nine ounces of methamphetamine, five pounds of marijuana, currency, two firearms, and a vehicle during the investigation.

Authorities ask that anyone with information related to drug activity, to call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 557-6777, Glennville Police Department at (912) 654-2103, or GBI-SRDEO at (912) 685-5345.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.