GBI: Georgia man died after trying to grab deputy’s gun

ROBERTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was shot and died after officials said he tried to wrestle away the gun of a sheriff’s deputy.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 47-year-old Denrick Demond Stallings of Roberta died after an attempted traffic stop Sunday in Crawford County.

Officials say a Crawford County deputy tried to pull over Stallings for speeding, but that Stallings led the deputy on a miles-long chase. GBI says Stallings crashed his car and ran.

The deputy chasing Stallings shot at him with a stun gun, causing Stallings to fall. But investigators say Stallings fought with the deputy and grabbed for the deputy’s gun before the deputy shot Stallings.