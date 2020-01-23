GBI: Former Tybee officer arrested for false imprisonment, other charges

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A former officer of the Tybee Island Police Department has been arrested in connection with “a use of force incident” investigation by a state agency.

News 3 learned last week that Deandre Taylor had been indicted by a Chatham County grand jury on simple battery, false imprisonment and making a false statement to police.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) he was arrested without incident on Monday, Jan. 20, for the aforementioned charges.

Taylor’s charges stem from a July 2019 incident involving the arrest of an Atlanta woman, Arynne Keeley, and her father.

The officer initially responded to a complaint about Keeley’s service dog and apparently got verbally aggressive and physical during the arrests.

“I had headaches for a few weeks after that because my head hit the ground really hard, it took a long time for the bruises and the soreness to heal,” Keeley told News 3 in a prior interview.

The charges against Keeley and her father were dropped by the Chatham County District Attorney shortly after the incident.

According to the GBI, the agency investigated the incident as requested by Tybee Police before turning the case over to the district attorney for review.