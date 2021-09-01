GBI charges teen for felony murder in Statesboro triple homicide case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged a 16-year old in a triple homicide investigation in Statesboro.

GBI says Rolando Millan, 16, of East Point, Ga., faces charges of Felony Murder for the murders of Brittany Sneed, Travis Sneed & Kristina Soles.

On July 4, 2021, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies discovered gunshot victim Brittany Sneed Mack, 35, on a back porch of a residence at Lundy’s Trailer Park.

Authorities discovered two deceased gunshot victims inside the home, identified as Travis Sneed, 37, and Kristina Soles, 37.

Mack died on the way to the hospital.

Millan is currently in custody at the Augusta YDC on unrelated charges.