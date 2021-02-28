GBI charges McIntosh County deputy with aggravated battery, violation of oath of office

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged McIntosh County deputy Mark Gibson with aggravated battery and violation of oath of office.

The GBI brought the charges against 48-year-old Gibson on Feb. 26.

On Feb. 23, the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office requested that the GBI investigate allegations that Gibson severely injured a woman who was in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

The investigation showed that Gibson body slammed the handcuffed woman, seriously harming her.

Deputy Gibson turned himself in to the McIntosh County Jail without incident.

The GBI plans to continue its independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be submitted to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.