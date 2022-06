SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Savannah’s West side.

According to the Savannah Police Department, (SPD) the officer-involved shooting occurred at Gwinnett and Magazine streets.

The GBI has been requested to the scene to lead the investigation.

Police say no officers were harmed in this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV on-air and online for updates.