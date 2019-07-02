GBI: Baxley cop arrested for hitting, choking handcuffed teen

BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Baxley police officer is off the job, facing serious charges stemming from an incident with a teenager in June.

Baxley Police Department Lt. John Jones is accused of using unnecessary force during the arrest of a 16-year-old male on June 26. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), during the arrest, Jones hit the handcuffed teen and choked him until he passed out.

The agency says Jones first responded to a report of an assault at a local business. There, the 16-year-old was taken into custody and transported to the Appling County Jail.

At the jail, as Jones was attempting to remove the teenager from the patrol car who wasn’t complying.

“Once the juvenile, who was handcuffed in the front, was under control, Lt. Jones used unnecessary force when he struck the juvenile several times and then choked him to unconsciousness,” GBI stated.

Jones was arrested on July 2 for Battery, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, and Aggravated Assault.

The GBI continues to investigate. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Baxley Police Department at (912) 367-8305 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103.