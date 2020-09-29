GBI arrests woman in $4.5 million theft investigation in Bacon County

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman on Friday in relation to a $4.5 million theft investigation.

Constance “Connie” Johnson, 54, was charged with Felony Theft By Taking, according to the GBI.

On Dec. 4, the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding the allegation of theft from a business in Alma.

The GBI investigation determined that Johnson, a long-time employee of D.L. Lee & Sons Meat, had stolen approximately $4.5 million over a 10-year period of time, from the business.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI at 912-389-4103 or the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office at (912) 287-4395.