GBI arrests Wayne County man on sexual exploitation of children charge

SCREVEN, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a Wayne County man and charged him with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children for possession of child pornography on Tuesday.

The GBI says an investigation into 28-year-old Joseph Franklin Cartwright’s internet activity began after a report was received from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to the online sharing of child pornography by Cartwright.

This investigation lead to a search warrant of Cartwright’s home in Wayne County, followed by Cartwright’s arrest.

Cartwright is currently in custody at the Wayne County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.