GBI arrests Ware County jailer on sexual assault, battery charges

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a Ware County jailer on sexual assault and battery charges.

Matthew Lawrence, 22, of Blackshear, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or discipline authority.

The GBI was requested by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 26 to investigate allegations that Lawrence sexually assaulted a female inmate earlier that day.

Lawrence was booked into the Ware County Jail and was released on bond. He has worked at the jail for less than one year, the GBI says.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ware County Sheriff’s Office (912-287-4326) or the GBI Region 4 office (912-389-4103).