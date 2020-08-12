GBI arrests former Bacon County Attorney on false information charges

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Jennifer Carver, the State Court Solicitor and Alma Municipal Court Solicitor, on Tuesday.

The GBI says agents arrested 38-year-old Carver on one count of Giving False Information and one count of Violation of Oath of Office. Carver was booked into the Bacon County Jail.

The arrest comes after Carver gave agents false information to agents during another GBI investigation involving Bacon County Sheriff Mark Cothren while serving as the County Attorney.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 632-8515 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103